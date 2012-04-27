Box Office: 'Wonder Woman' Repeats Box Office Victory, Tom Cruise's 'The Mummy' Misfires
LOS ANGELES, June 11 (Variety.com) - Different weekend, similar story: "Wonder Woman" is box office royalty.
MOSCOW, April 27 Russian state carmaker AvtoVAZ said on Friday it will recall 100,000 new Ladas due to technical failures, delivering a blow to the firm as it tries to rebrand itself as a reliable modern car manufacturer.
AvtoVAZ, 25 percent owned by France's Renault, said in a statement the recalled vehicles were Kalina and Granta models -- two of the company's most recent designs. (Reporting By John Bowker; Editing by Megan Davies)
LOS ANGELES, June 11 (Variety.com) - Different weekend, similar story: "Wonder Woman" is box office royalty.
LONDON, June 11 British foreign minister Boris Johnson has urged Conservative Party lawmakers to give Prime Minister Theresa May their full support in a group text message, ITV reported on Sunday.