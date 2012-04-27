MOSCOW, April 27 Russian state carmaker AvtoVAZ said on Friday it will recall 100,000 new Ladas due to technical failures, delivering a blow to the firm as it tries to rebrand itself as a reliable modern car manufacturer.

AvtoVAZ, 25 percent owned by France's Renault, said in a statement the recalled vehicles were Kalina and Granta models -- two of the company's most recent designs. (Reporting By John Bowker; Editing by Megan Davies)