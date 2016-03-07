BRIEF-Alibaba Health Information Technology says FY net loss decreased 39.1%
May 17 Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd :
PARIS, March 7 The Renault-Nissan Alliance said on Monday that Bo Inge Andersson planned to step down as chief executive of Russian carmarker Avtovaz .
Avtovaz's board will meet on March 15 and is expected to announce Andersson's replacement, the company said in a statement.
The Renault-Nissan Alliance has a majority stake in Alliance Rostec Auto BV, a holding company that controls Avtovaz. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)
May 17 Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd :
SYDNEY, May 17 Australia's Wesfarmers Ltd said on Wednesday it was dropping an initial public offering (IPO) of its Officeworks stationary division which it had hoped would raise as much as A$1.5 billion ($1.1 billion).