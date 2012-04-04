TOGLIATTI, Russia, April 4 Sale of a controlling
stake in Russia's largest carmaker AvtoVAZ to
Renault-Nissan will be postponed until at least the end of
April, said the head of Russian Technologies, which holds stakes
in the automakers.
"In the end of the month I'm planning to visit Paris to meet
(the head of Nissan-Renault group Carlos) Ghosn and decide,"
Russian Technologies' Sergei Chemezov told reporters.
Renault-Nissan has been in talks with AvtoVAZ's shareholders
to take a majority stake in the maker of Lada cars since 2011.
Initially the completion of the deal was expected by the end of
last year.
