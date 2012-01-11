MOSCOW Jan 11 Sales last year at Russian
state car maker AvtoVAZ rose 12 percent to 634,000
vehicles, it said on Wednesday, as the recovering economy helped
by a government-sponsored scrappage scheme returned the
Lada-maker to health.
AvtoVAZ, 25 percent owned by France's Renault,
needed a multi-billion dollar state bailout during the financial
crisis, but has since unveiled new models and agreed to build
new Renault and Nissan vehicles at its sprawling
central Russian plant in Togliatti.
The growth was short of the rise in the overall Russian
market sales last year, which industry monitor the Association
of European Businesses (AEB) is expected to show were up by
around 30 percent at 2.6 million vehicles when it publishes
figures on Thursday.
Renault-Nissan's chief executive Carlos Ghosn said at the
Detroit auto show on Tuesday that the Renault-Nissan-AvtoVAZ
alliance sold 8.03 million vehicles between them last year, up
10 percent on 2010.
Shares in AvtoVAZ were up 9.4 percent after media reports
that Ghosn also said Renault-Nissan could finalise long-running
plans to increase its stake in the Lada-maker to 50 percent
during the first quarter of this year.
Renault has long been in talks to take a controlling stake
in AvtoVAZ, having received the blessing of Prime Minister
Vladimir Putin.
(Reporting By John Bowker; Editing by Greg Mahlich)