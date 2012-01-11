MOSCOW Jan 11 Sales last year at Russian state car maker AvtoVAZ rose 12 percent to 634,000 vehicles, it said on Wednesday, as the recovering economy helped by a government-sponsored scrappage scheme returned the Lada-maker to health.

AvtoVAZ, 25 percent owned by France's Renault, needed a multi-billion dollar state bailout during the financial crisis, but has since unveiled new models and agreed to build new Renault and Nissan vehicles at its sprawling central Russian plant in Togliatti.

The growth was short of the rise in the overall Russian market sales last year, which industry monitor the Association of European Businesses (AEB) is expected to show were up by around 30 percent at 2.6 million vehicles when it publishes figures on Thursday.

Renault-Nissan's chief executive Carlos Ghosn said at the Detroit auto show on Tuesday that the Renault-Nissan-AvtoVAZ alliance sold 8.03 million vehicles between them last year, up 10 percent on 2010.

Shares in AvtoVAZ were up 9.4 percent after media reports that Ghosn also said Renault-Nissan could finalise long-running plans to increase its stake in the Lada-maker to 50 percent during the first quarter of this year.

Renault has long been in talks to take a controlling stake in AvtoVAZ, having received the blessing of Prime Minister Vladimir Putin. (Reporting By John Bowker; Editing by Greg Mahlich)