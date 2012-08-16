JOHANNESBURG Aug 16 The required majority of
shareholders of South African media firm Avusa Ltd
approved the $134 million buyout by a unit of investment company
Mvelaphanda Group, Avusa said on Thursday.
Mvelaphanda in June launched a 1.1 billion rand ($134
million) bid for the roughly 80 percent stake in Avusa it didn't
already own. Avusa publishes the Sunday Times, a prominent South
African newspaper, and owns the Exclusive Books retail chain.
Last month South Africa's government pension fund, which
owns 17 percent of Avusa, has said it would not support the
deal, citing concerns about its proposed restructuring
plan.
The deal remains subject to the fulfillment of certain
conditions, including approval by the competition authorities.
($1 = 8.2248 South African rand)
