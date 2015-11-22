LOS ANGELES Nov 22 Taylor Swift may be heading into Sunday's American Music Awards (AMAs) with six nominations, but all eyes will be on the stage as stars including One Direction, Justin Bieber and even the film "Star Wars" deliver highly anticipated performances.

British boy band One Direction, last year's top winners with three AMAs accolades, will perform from their hit new album "Made in the A.M." as well as competing for two categories, including the night's top prize for artist of the year.

A cappella group Pentatonix will perform John Williams' "Star Wars" score with a full symphony, building yet more buzz for the anticipated new film "The Force Awakens," out next month.

Bieber, currently in the midst of promoting new album "Purpose" and repairing his recent troubled star image, will perform a medley of his hits to close out the show.

Broadcast live on the ABC television network, the AMAs will be hosted by singer Jennifer Lopez and will also see a slew of popular stars from film and television present awards, including actor Jeremy Renner, model Gigi Hadid and reality TV star Kylie Jenner.

Unlike the irreverent and unexpected antics of MTV's Video Music Awards and the prestige of the Grammy Awards, the fan-voted AMAs offer up the year's most-popular music acts, with a spotlight on performances.

After a stellar year with chart-topping album "1989" and a sold-out tour, Swift is up for six awards including artist of the year, which she won in 2013. She is not scheduled to perform this year.

Also competing for artist of the year are British singers Ed Sheeran and Sam Smith, Canadian R&B crooner The Weeknd, pop-rock band Maroon 5, rapper Nicki Minaj, country star Luke Bryan, and pop singers Ariana Grande and Meghan Trainor.

