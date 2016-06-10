June 10 Supermodel Naomi Campbell was honoured for more than two decades of fundraising and promotion of HIV/AIDS awareness at an event in New York held by the American Foundation for AIDS Research.

"Proud to be a part of the fight to end the epidemic," Campbell said in a message on social media website Twitter on Friday.

The annual event featured a travel-style men's fashion show, an auction and a performance by U.S. singer Jason Derulo.

"I'm excited about being with friends and people that I've known for 23 years," Campbell said at the function, where she received an Inspiration Award. "And just making awareness of something that still needs to be a focal point of everyone's attention."

Britain's modelling industry is famous for producing supermodels such as Campbell, Kate Moss and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, who are known around the world.