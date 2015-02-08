LONDON Feb 8 Coming-of-age drama "Boyhood"
scooped three prizes including best film and director at
Britain's biggest film awards on Sunday, while "The Grand
Budapest Hotel" took five gongs but missed out on the most
prestigious awards.
"The Theory of Everything" garnered three awards including
leading actor at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts
awards hosted by comedian Stephen Fry, but "The Imitation Game"
failed to convert any of its nine nominations.
Richard Linklater won the director award for "Boyhood",
which he filmed over a 12-year period using the same cast.
Patricia Arquette, who won the supporting actress award for her
role as a single mother, said Linklater had "made an ordinary
story extraordinary".
Eddie Redmayne took the leading actor award for his
portrayal of Stephen Hawking, a celebrated cosmologist who is
paralysed by motor neuron disease, in "The Theory of
Everything". The film also won the award for outstanding British
film.
Redmayne said Hawking and his family had closely supported
the film's production. The physicist attended the ceremony and
received a standing ovation as he presented the special visual
effects award to space-faring epic "Interstellar".
The award for leading actress went to Julianne Moore for her
portrayal of a linguistics professor grappling with Alzheimer's
disease in "Still Alice".
"The Grand Budapest Hotel", the story of a legendary
concierge and his young protege, won the awards for original
screenplay, costume design, production design, make-up & hair,
and original music.
J.K. Simmons won the supporting actor category for his
portrayal of a domineering jazz teacher in "Whiplash". The film,
shot by American director Damien Chazelle in just 19 days, also
picked up the awards for editing and sound.
Mexican Emmanuel Lubezki won the cinematography award for
his work on "Birdman", but the show business satire failed to
pick up the big prizes that some commentators had tipped it for.
Fry joked about his recent marriage - one of the most
high-profile same-sex unions since they became legal in the
United Kingdom last year - and paid tribute to the late British
actor and director Richard Attenborough.
Twenty-four-year-old British actor Jack O'Connell picked up
the Rising Star award, the only prize voted on by the public.
"Citizenfour", the story of U.S. government whistleblower
Edward Snowden directed by Laura Poitras, won the documentary
award.
"The Lego Movie" won the animated film category, and Polish
film "Ida" took the award for the best film in a language other
than English.
"Boogaloo and Graham", the story of two boys growing up in
Belfast, won British short film. "The Bigger Picture" won the
British short animation category.
Stephen Beresford and David Livingstone won the Debut award
for writing and producing "Pride", the story of an unlikely
collaboration between gay activists and miners during the
British miners' strike of 1984.
The BAFTAs are the major awards in the British film
industry, and are among a series of such events culminating in
the Oscars, the top prizes in the movie world, due to be handed
out in Los Angeles on Feb. 22.
