Country singer Loretta Lynn moved to rehab center after stroke
Country music star Loretta Lynn has been moved from a hospital to a rehabilitation center as she recovers from a stroke, the singer-songwriter's representatives said Monday.
LONDON The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) awards were presented at a ceremony in London on Sunday.
Following is a list of key winners:
BEST FILM:
"The Revenant"
DIRECTOR:
Alejandro G. Inarritu, "The Revenant"
OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM:
"Brooklyn"
SUPPORTING ACTOR:
Mark Rylance, "Bridge of Spies"
SUPPORTING ACTRESS:
Kate Winslet, "Steve Jobs"
ACTOR:
Leonardo DiCaprio, "The Revenant"
ACTRESS:
Brie Larson, "Room"
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY:
"Spotlight"
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY:
"The Big Short"
(Reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Alison Williams)
Walt Disney Co Chief Executive Bob Iger has revealed that hackers claimed to have access to an unnamed upcoming movie and have demanded a ransom, the Hollywood Reporter said on Monday.