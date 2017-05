Adele reacts as she arrives to accept the award for best British single from Suki Waterhouse and Simon Le Bon at the BRIT Awards at the O2 arena in London, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Adele reacts as she arrives to accept the award for best British single at the BRIT Awards at the O2 arena in London, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Adele accepts the award for best British single, as Suki Waterhouse looks on at the BRIT Awards at the O2 arena in London, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON London-born Adele won the BRIT award for British single of the year for her song "Hello" at a star-studded London ceremony on Wednesday evening, beating competition from Ed Sheeran and Calvin Harris, among others.

Presented by British model Suki Waterhouse and singer Simon Le Bon, it was the second award of the evening for the singer, who earlier was named best British female artist.

