Little Mix accept the award for British Single at the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London, Britain, February 22, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON The 2017 British Record Industry Trust (BRIT) Awards were held in London on Wednesday night.

Following is a list of the winners at the ceremony:

MASTERCARD BRITISH ALBUM OF THE YEAR

David Bowie, "Blackstar"

BRITISH SINGLE

Little Mix, "Shout Out To My Ex"

BRITISH MALE SOLO ARTIST

David Bowie

BRITISH FEMALE SOLO ARTIST

Emeli Sande

BRITISH GROUP

The 1975

BRITISH BREAKTHROUGH ACT

Rag'n'Bone Man

BRITS GLOBAL SUCCESS AWARD

Adele

BRITISH ARTIST VIDEO OF THE YEAR

One Direction

CRITICS' CHOICE

Rag'n'Bone Man

INTERNATIONAL FEMALE SOLO ARTIST

Beyonce

INTERNATIONAL MALE SOLO ARTIST

Drake

INTERNATIONAL GROUP

A Tribe Called Quest

(Reporting By Marie-Louise Gumuchian)