Japan bathhouse offers "naked school" to lure bathers
TOKYO A Tokyo bathhouse is offering classes on topics ranging from comedy to gaming in hopes of luring younger bathers and reversing Japan's dying tradition of communal baths.
LONDON The 2017 British Record Industry Trust (BRIT) Awards were held in London on Wednesday night.
Following is a list of the winners at the ceremony:
MASTERCARD BRITISH ALBUM OF THE YEAR
David Bowie, "Blackstar"
BRITISH SINGLE
Little Mix, "Shout Out To My Ex"
BRITISH MALE SOLO ARTIST
David Bowie
BRITISH FEMALE SOLO ARTIST
Emeli Sande
BRITISH GROUP
The 1975
BRITISH BREAKTHROUGH ACT
Rag'n'Bone Man
BRITS GLOBAL SUCCESS AWARD
Adele
BRITISH ARTIST VIDEO OF THE YEAR
One Direction
CRITICS' CHOICE
Rag'n'Bone Man
INTERNATIONAL FEMALE SOLO ARTIST
Beyonce
INTERNATIONAL MALE SOLO ARTIST
Drake
INTERNATIONAL GROUP
A Tribe Called Quest
(Reporting By Marie-Louise Gumuchian)
TOKYO A Tokyo bathhouse is offering classes on topics ranging from comedy to gaming in hopes of luring younger bathers and reversing Japan's dying tradition of communal baths.
JERUSALEM Partner Communications, Israel's second-largest mobile phone operator, said on Monday that streaming giant Netflix will be available on Partner's new television service.