By Jemima Kelly
LONDON Feb 24 British singer Adele stole the
show on Wednesday evening at the 2016 BRIT Awards in London,
making a triumphant return to the star-studded ceremony as she
picked up four trophies, including the coveted "album of the
year" award.
The BRIT Awards, held in London's O2 arena, are the
mainstream British music industry's most prestigious awards
ceremony, having been held every year since 1982. On the bill at
this year's bash were international stars Rihanna and Justin
Bieber, as well as home-grown artists James Bay and Coldplay.
Adele's "25" album missed out on a Grammy nomination because
its November release date made it ineligible for this year's
awards, so the BRITs gave the British songtress her first major
award show recognition for her third studio album, which became
the best-selling album of 2015.
"To come back after so long away and be so warmly received
is really lovely - thank you so much," said Adele, dressed in a
floor-length red gown, as she picked up her first award of the
night for best British female. Her previous album, "21", was
released four years earlier.
The London-born singer also scooped awards for best British
female, best British single, and the "BRITs Global Success"
award. She was the only artist or group to receive more than one
award at the ceremony.
After a shaky and out-of-key performance at the Grammys
earlier in the month, after which Adele said she cried all day,
she closed the show with an accomplished rendition of "When We
Were Young", a song from "25", having changed into a
star-spangled glittery gown before her performance.
Adele also said she wanted to "publicly support" American
pop star Kesha, who claims that her former music procuder, "Dr.
Luke", raped and emotionally manipulated her. A judge ruled last
week that Kesha could not be released from her six-album
recording contract with Sony Music.
BOWIE HONOURED
The late British rock star David Bowie, who died last month,
was paid an emotional tribute by Scottish singer Annie Lennox,
who called Bowie a "quintessential visionary" who would be
"loved and revered for as long as the earth still spins".
Bowie's friend, British actor Gary Oldman, picked up a
poshumous "BRIT Icon" award for the singer, while New Zealand's
Lorde peformed Bowie's hit song "Life on Mars".
The ceremony, which mainly recognises British music, also
saw international awards handed out to Justin Bieber, Tame
Impala and Bjork.
The awards have come under fire for not representing
non-white artists, just as the Oscars ceremony has. Black
British singer Laura Mvula said she would not attend the
ceremony, citing the lack of diversity.
Barbados-born Rihanna marked her first peformance on British
soil since 2012 with a raunchy perfomance of "Work", her new
song with Drake, which featured a surprise appearance from the
Canadian rapper.
There were also performances on the night by Britain's James
Bay, who was awarded best British male, and Justin Bieber, who
was awarded best international male. Bieber performed an
acoustic version of his song "Love Yourself" with James Bay
before running onto the main stage behind a ring of fire to
perform his hit "Sorry" with a troupe of backing dancers.
British group Coldplay had kicked off proceedings with their
song "Hymn for the Weekend", and also picked up the award for
best British group.
(Reporting By Jemima Kelly)