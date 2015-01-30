Tyler Hubbard (L) and Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line accept the award for group/duo of the year during the American Country Countdown Awards in Nashville, Tennessee December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Harrison McClary/Files

Recording artist Miranda Lambert poses backstage with her Female Vocalist of the Year award during the American Country Countdown Awards in Nashville, Tennessee December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Henderson/Files

Recording artist Luke Bryan poses backstage with his Male Vocalist of the Year award during the American Country Countdown Awards in Nashville, Tennessee December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Henderson/Files

Singer and songwriter Garth Brooks performs after accepting an award at the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers Centennial Awards in New York, November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/Files

Jason Aldean accepts the award for artist of the year during the American Country Countdown Awards in Nashville, Tennessee December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Harrison McClary/Files

RETUERS - Nominees for the 50th Academy of Country Music Awards, one of country music's top honors, were announced on Friday. The awards will be handed out on April 19 in a televised ceremony at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and will be co-hosted by singers Blake Shelton and Luke Bryan.

Following are a list of nominees in key categories.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Jason Aldean

Garth Brooks

Luke Bryan

Miranda Lambert

Florida Georgia Line

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Jason Aldean

Dierks Bentley

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

Brad Paisley

Blake Shelton

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Brandy Clark

Miranda Lambert

Martina McBride

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

"Old Boots, New Dirt," Jason Aldean

"Pain Killer," Little Big Town

"Platinum," Miranda Lambert

"Riser," Dierks Bentley

"The Outsiders," Eric Church

SONG OF THE YEAR (composers/publishers/artists)

"American Kids," Kenny Chesney (written by Rodney Clawson, Luke Laird and Shane McAnally)

"Automatic," Miranda Lambert (written by Nicolle Galyon, Natalie Hemby and Miranda Lambert)

"Drink a Beer," Luke Bryan (written by Jim Beavers and Chris Stapleton)

"Follow Your Arrow," Kacey Musgraves (written by Brandy Clark, Shane McAnally and Kacey Musgraves)

"Give Me Back My Hometown," Eric Church (written by Eric Church and Luke Laird)

"I Hold On," Dierks Bentley (written by Dierks Bentley and Brett James)

SINGLE RECORD OF THE YEAR (artists/producers/record company)

"American Kids," Kenny Chesney (produced by Buddy Cannon and Kenny Chesney)

"Automatic," Miranda Lambert (produced by Chuck Ainlay, Frank Liddell and Glenn Worf)

"Dirt," Florida Georgia Line (produced by Joey Moi)

"Drunk on a Plane," Dierks Bentley (produced by Ross Copperman)

"I Don't Dance," Lee Brice (produced by Lee Brice)

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

The Swon Brothers

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

The Band Perry

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town

Rascal Flatts

Zac Brown Band

(Reporting by Eric Kelsey)