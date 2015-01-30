Jan 30 Miranda Lambert on Friday led all
nominees for the second consecutive year at the Academy of
Country Music Awards (ACM), collecting eight nods, including
entertainer of the year and top female vocalist, in some of
country music's highest honors.
Dierks Bentley, buoyed by his break-up anthem "Drunk on a
Plane," followed Lambert with seven nominations while duo
Florida Georgia Line collected five nods.
The nominations were scheduled to be announced on Tuesday,
but were pushed back due to a snow storm that swept through New
York and the northeastern United States.
Lambert, a 31-year-old Texan, will look to repeat her
success from the rival Country Music Association Awards in
November where she took home a leading four trophies on the
success of her album "Platinum" and wistful hit "Automatic."
The 50th ACM Awards will be handed out on April 19 in a
televised ceremony from the 80,000-seat AT&T Stadium in
Arlington, Texas, and will be co-hosted for a third time by
singer Luke Bryan and Lambert's husband, singer Blake Shelton.
Lambert joins Jason Aldean, Garth Brooks, Florida Georgia
Line and Bryan as nominees for the fan-voted top prize of
entertainer of the year.
The Academy of Country Music honors big stars as well as
small market radio deejays and concert promoters, and the awards
are voted on by members of the Encino, Calif.-based professional
organization.
Lambert has been country music's top female performer over
the past half decade, so far winning a record five consecutive
CMA and ACM female vocalist of the year awards.
Other top nominees include Bryan, Kenny Chesney and Eric
Church with four nods apiece while Aldean, Kacey Musgraves and
Carrie Underwood each scored three nominations.
The new artist of the year award is a combined fan and
academy vote that will narrow the current eight semi-finalists
down to three nominees and eventual winner.
(Reporting by Eric Kelsey in Los Angeles; Editing by Nick
Macfie)