LOS ANGELES Jan 15 "Boyhood," Michael Keaton
and Julianne Moore were among the top winners at the 20th annual
Critics Choice Movie Awards on Thursday, winning best picture
and director, actor and actress.
"Boyhood," which earlier in the day received six Oscar
nominations including best picture, was named the year's best
film by the more-than 250 members of the Broadcast Film Critics
Association, the largest U.S. and Canadian film critics' group.
The critics honored "Boyhood" director Richard Linklater,
who in a virtually unprecedented move made the film over 12
years with the same actors, and awarded Patricia Arquette the
best supporting actress prize.
The critics twice awarded Michael Keaton for his acclaimed
performance in "Birdman," in which he plays a fading action film
actor trying to make a go of it on Broadway, with both its best
actor in a comedy and best actor awards. The film also won for
best ensemble among a total of seven awards.
"I'll take anything, to be honest with you," quipped Keaton,
who has already won many awards, including the Golden Globe, and
is considered a favorite for the best actor Oscar when
Hollywood's top honors are handed out on Feb. 22.
Moore, another Oscar nominee and favorite to win, won best
actress for "Still Alice," in which she plays a professor with
Alzheimer's disease.
"The Grand Budapest Hotel" was named best comedy film, also
winning for art direction and costume design, while best comedy
actress went to Jenny Slate for "Obvious Child."
Supporting actor Oscar nominee J.K. Simmons won the critics
award for his turn as a hard-driving music teacher in
"Whiplash," while Ellar Coltrane was named best young actor or
actress for "Boyhood."
"A year ago I really didn't think anyone was going to care
about this movie," he said.
Best action film went to the box office hit "Guardians of
the Galaxy," while Bradley Cooper won best actor in an action
film for the true-life war film, "American Sniper." Emily Blunt
won best actress in an action movie for "Edge of Tomorrow."
The award for best animated film was won by "The Lego
Movie," which was snubbed in the Oscar nominations.
Screenplay awards went to "Gone Girl" and "Birdman." Best
foreign language film was "Force Majeure," while "Life Itself"
won the best documentary prize.
Among honorary awards, Kevin Costner received a lifetime
achievement award, Jessica Chastain was presented with the
group's first MVP, or most valuable player, honor, and director
Ron Howard received the Louis XIII Genius Award.
