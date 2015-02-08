LOS ANGELES Feb 7 Mexican filmmaker Alejandro
G. Inarritu won the top Directors Guild Award on Saturday for
"Birdman," his satirical take on show business, raising his and
his film's chances for Oscars in two weeks.
The Directors Guild of America's award for feature film
director has correctly predicted the best director Academy Award
for 10 of the past 11 years.
"I never expected to be here tonight talking to you, never
in my life," Inarritu, 51, said alongside last year's DGA
winner, fellow Mexican Alfonso Cuaron.
The other nominees for the DGA award were two-time winner
Clint Eastwood for Iraq war drama "American Sniper," Richard
Linklater for coming-of-age tale "Boyhood," Morten Tyldum for
British World War Two story "The Imitation Game" and Wes
Anderson for colorful caper "The Grand Budapest Hotel."
The Academy Awards will be held on Feb. 22 and voting
concludes on Feb. 17.
Since 1948, there have been only seven occasions when the
DGA award winner has not gone on to win the corresponding
Academy Award. "Argo" director Ben Affleck won the DGA in 2013
but was not nominated for the best director Oscar award, which
was given to Ang Lee for "Life of Pi."
(Reporting by Mary Milliken; Editing by Paul Tait)