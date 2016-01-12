(Corrects name of director to Tom McCarthy, not Hooper, in
LOS ANGELES Jan 12 Fresh off their Golden Globe
wins, Mexican filmmaker Alejandro Iñarritu and veteran British
director Ridley Scott were among those nominated on Tuesday for
Directors Guild of America (DGA) awards - one of the strongest
indicators of success at the Oscars.
Iñarritu, who won the Oscar last year for directing
"Birdman," was nominated this year for his Pioneer-era tale "The
Revenant," which was filmed in freezing conditions and primitive
landscapes.
Scott, 78, who has yet to win an Oscar over a career
spanning six decades, is nominated for space adventure "The
Martian," about an astronaut stranded on Mars.
Iñarritu was named best drama director at the Golden Globes
on Sunday while Scott won best comedy/musical film director.
Also nominated by the DGA on Thursday was director Tom
McCarthy for "Spotlight," about the Boston Globe's probe into
the Catholic Church's cover-up of child molestation; Adam McKay
for comedy "The Big Short," exploring the 2007 U.S. financial
collapse, and Australian director George Miller for gritty
action film "Mad Max: Fury Road."
The DGA nominations, voted for by a group of Hollywood
directors, many of whom are also Oscar voters, come ahead of
Thursday's Academy Award nominations.
Since 1948, only seven winners of the DGA prize have failed
to go on to win the best director Oscar.
The directors of "Carol," "Bridge of Spies" and "Creed,"
were among those failing to make the DGA's list this time.
The DGA also nominated five filmmakers for directing a
first-time feature film in 2015, including actor Joel Edgerton,
who turned director for thriller "The Gift."
The category also includes British filmmaker Alex Garland
for sci-fi thriller "Ex Machina," Hungarian director Laszlo
Nemes for "Son of Saul," Brazilian newcomer Fernando Coimbra for
"A Wolf at the Door," and Marielle Heller for coming-of-age tale
"The Diary of a Teenage Girl."
Despite a recent backlash against the lack of diversity both
on and off screen in Hollywood, Heller was the only woman to be
nominated in either category.
