NEW YORK Nov 22 Oscar-winner Dustin Hoffman was
named best actor and Germany's Christiane Paul best actress at
the 44th International Emmy Awards in New York on Monday.
American actor Hoffman won the prize for his role in 'Roald
Dahl's Esio Trot', while Paul was honoured for the German show
'Under the Radar' at the annual television awards that recognise
work outside the United States.
Shonda Rhimes, writer and executive producer behind global
hits 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Scandal', was honoured with the
International Emmy Founders Award.
The prize, also given to Danish Broadcasting Corporation
Chief Executive Officer Maria Rorbye Ronn, honours contributions
to the quality of global television production.
(Reporting by Reuters TV Editing by Patrick Johnston)