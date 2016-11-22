NEW YORK Nov 22 Oscar-winner Dustin Hoffman was named best actor and Germany's Christiane Paul best actress at the 44th International Emmy Awards in New York on Monday.

American actor Hoffman won the prize for his role in 'Roald Dahl's Esio Trot', while Paul was honoured for the German show 'Under the Radar' at the annual television awards that recognise work outside the United States.

Shonda Rhimes, writer and executive producer behind global hits 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Scandal', was honoured with the International Emmy Founders Award.

The prize, also given to Danish Broadcasting Corporation Chief Executive Officer Maria Rorbye Ronn, honours contributions to the quality of global television production. (Reporting by Reuters TV Editing by Patrick Johnston)