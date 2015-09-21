By Lisa Richwine
| LOS ANGELES, Sept 20
LOS ANGELES, Sept 20 Premium cable network HBO
dominated television's Emmy awards on Sunday with trophies for
best comedy "Veep" and best drama "Game of Thrones," holding off
challenges from the digital upstarts that have shaken up
traditional Hollywood.
HBO, owned by Time Warner Inc, topped all networks
and their streaming competitors with a total of 43 awards. It
was the first time in 13 years a network won both the drama and
comedy series honors.
Online retailer Amazon.com shared the Emmy stage,
taking five awards for groundbreaking transgender series
"Transparent," including best actor for Jeffrey Tambor.
Streaming pioneer Netflix earned four Emmys, with Uzo
Aduba named best supporting drama actress for playing "Crazy
Eyes" on the dark prison series "Orange is the New Black."
Emmy awards bring prestige to networks and can boost
viewership, which increases advertising revenue for channels
that run commercials. For pay-cable channels and online
subscription services, the recognition can help win new
customers in today's crowded TV landscape.
The awards will be particularly valuable for the streaming
services that are attracting "cord cutters" who have dropped
cable subscriptions.
"It's major marketing cred for them," said Peter Csathy,
chief execucutive of Mannatt Digital Media, a business
consulting and legal services firm. "It underscores to the
entire industry how much has changed in the last few years."
The digital outlets have set off a revolution online, with
entire seasons available for binge viewing on TVs, mobile phones
and tablets. HBO this year launched its own online-only service.
The high quality of shows on Amazon and Netflix, which plunged
into original programming just two years ago, has provided HBO
with competition for A-list talent.
But HBO, which has scored the most Emmy nominations for each
of the past 15 years, showed it is still a force. "Game of
Thrones," an ambitious medieval fantasy drama, was the most
honored program with 12 trophies, while limited series "Olive
Kitteridge" won eight.
"Thanks again HBO for believing in dragons!" "Game of
Thrones" co-creator David Benioff said on stage.
"It was the only place we could imagine this show really
working," he told reporters backstage.
On basic cable, Viacom's Comedy Central grabbed
eight awards. Its "Inside Amy Schumer" was named best variety
sketch show.
Among broadcasters, Comcast's NBC led with 12
awards including best reality competition show for "The Voice."
Walt Disney's ABC won six, and CBS and Fox
had four each.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Leslie Adler)