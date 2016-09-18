By Jill Serjeant
LOS ANGELES, Sept 18 The dramatization of O.J.
Simpson's sensational 1995 double murder trial looks set to
sweep Sunday's Emmy Awards, crowning an extraordinary year for
American television and actors of multiple ethnic hues.
As television enjoys a golden era, with more than 400
scripted series on offer, people of color were nominated this
year in every leading actor category for the first time in the
68-year history of the Primetime Emmys, the highest honors in
television.
How many of them will go home with an Emmy on Sunday depends
on whether members of the Television Academy will reward new
talent, or go for sentimental favorites at the ceremony in Los
Angeles.
Leading the charge is FX's behind-the-scenes "The People v
O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story," which won 22 nominations on
the wave of a true crime trend in television coupled with a
contemporary backdrop of racial tension.
"'The People v O.J. Simpson' is going to sweep the Emmys. It
is guaranteed to win best limited series and for Sarah Paulson
to win for playing prosecutor Marcia Clark," said Tom O'Neil,
editor of awards prediction site Goldderby.com.
Elsewhere, Rami Malek, 35, who is of Egyptian descent, is a
front-runner for his first Emmy for his lead role as a socially
awkward computer hacker in USA Network's "Mr. Robot."
Awards pundits say the Golden Globe-winning show, beloved by
critics despite an audience of only about one million, could
also cause an upset in the drama series race where it is
competing against HBO's medieval fantasy "Game of Thrones,"
which dominates with 23 nominations.
"Rami has a very strong shot. He anchored the first season
for a new show and helped create a character that is entirely
unique and interesting," said James Hibberd, editor at large for
Entertainment Weekly.
Malek is also up against Oscar winner Kevin Spacey, who has
never won an Emmy, in his role as manipulative President Frank
Underwood in the Netflix Washington drama "House of Cards."
The comedy acting race includes Anthony Anderson of ABC's
modern black family series 'black-ish,' which tackles issues
ranging from the Black Lives Matter movement to fallen
African-American comedian Bill Cosby, who is awaiting trial for
sexual assault. Indian-American Aziz Ansari also is nominated
for his new Netflix comedy "Master of None."
However awards watchers say the best comedy actor Emmy is
more likely to go once again to veteran Jeffrey Tambor for his
role as a father who transitions to a woman in Amazon's
ground-breaking "Transparent."
Emmy darling Julia Louis-Dreyfus is favorite for best comedy
actress for a fifth time for playing the vainglorious Selina
Meyer in HBO's White House satire "Veep."
As Americans prepare to vote in November for a new president
after an extraordinary election campaign, "Veep" is also
expected to win the comedy series category on Sunday.
The Emmy ceremony will be hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel
and broadcast live on ABC television.
(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Mary Milliken)