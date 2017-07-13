Factbox: Key nominations for the 2017 Emmy awards

1 Min Read
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Nominations were announced on Thursday for the 2017 Primetime Emmy awards, the highest honors in television.
The Emmys will be handed out a Sept. 17 ceremony in Los Angeles hosted by Stephen Colbert.
Following is a list of nominations in key categories:
"Better Call Saul" AMC
"The Crown" Netflix
"The Handmaid's Tale" Hulu
"House of Cards" Netflix
"Stranger Things" Netflix
"This Is Us" NBC
"Westworld" HBO
"Atlanta" FX
"black-ish" ABC
"Master of None" Netflix
"Modern Family" ABC
"Silicon Valley" HBO
"Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" Netflix
"Veep" HBO
"Big Little Lies" HBO
"Fargo" FX
"Feud: Bette and Joan" FX
"Genius" National Geographic
"The Night Of" HBO
Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn