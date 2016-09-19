LOS ANGLES, Sept 19 Audiences for Sunday's Emmy
Awards show appeared to be slightly down from last year's record
low, according to early TV ratings data on Monday.
The three-hour ceremony honoring the best in television and
broadcast live on ABC television scored an 8.4 overnight rating
in the biggest U.S. cities, preliminary Nielsen data showed.
That's slightly lower than in 2015, which eventually translated
into an audience of 11.9 million people.
ABC said that more detailed data would be available later on
Monday that will better reflect the live show's audience.
Sunday's ceremony, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, was broadcast
against NBC's popular "Sunday Night Football," which generally
draws the largest TV audience of the week.
The night's biggest winners were HBO's medieval fantasy hit
"Game of Thrones," which won the coveted best drama series for a
second year, and FX's much talked about dramatization of the
1995 O.J. Simpson trial, "The People v O.J. Simpson," which took
home 9 Emmys including best limited series.
Last year the show's 11.9 million audience was the
least-watched in its 68-year history. The drop off in viewers
has also been reflected in other big award shows, including the
Oscars, which in February was watched on TV by just 34.3 million
Americans compared with 43.7 million in 2015.
(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Alan Crosby)