By Piya Sinha-Roy
| LOS ANGELES, Sept 20
LOS ANGELES, Sept 20 Comedian Tracy Morgan
graced the Emmy awards on Sunday in his first live public
appearance since suffering life-threatening injuries in a deadly
car wreck more than a year ago, cracking a joke and receiving a
warm welcome from his television peers.
Morgan, 46, one of the stars of "30 Rock" and a former cast
member of "Saturday Night Live," walked confidently on stage to
a standing ovation as he presented the night's top award for
best drama series.
"Last year Jimmy Kimmel said on this stage, 'We'll see you
next year, Tracy Morgan.' Well Jimmy, thanks to my amazing
doctors, beautiful family and wife, I'm here, standing on my own
two feet," Morgan said.
"It's been a long road back, I suffered a traumatic brain
injury that put me in a coma for eight days and when I finally
regained consciousness, I was ecstatic to learn I wasn't the one
who messed up."
In a year when the surprises came from the winners rather
than on-stage antics at the Emmy awards, Morgan's return was a
standout moment on the night honoring television's top
achievements.
The comedian suffered broken bones as well as a serious
brain injury in the June 2014 highway accident in New Jersey
that left another passenger in the limousine van they were
traveling in, comedian James "Jimmy Mack" McNair, dead. A
speeding Wal-mart truck driver who had been awake for 28 hours
was held responsible for the accident.
While Morgan was still not fully back to his bawdy,
wisecracking self, he did tap his trademark humor on Sunday
ahead of presenting the Emmy award for best drama series to
"Game of Thrones."
"It's only recently that I've started to feel like myself
again, which means a whole lot of women, y'all gonna get
pregnant at the after-party," he quipped, receiving loud laughs
from his peers.
Backstage, an emotional Morgan, with tears in his eyes, told
reporters that being back on stage was "very overwhelming."
"Part of my therapy was seeing TV and seeing my friends and
saying, One day I'll be back," he said.
Morgan said his publicist had encouraged him to come to the
Emmys, saying, "Maybe you should let Hollywood welcome you back
home."
It's been a long road to recovery for Morgan, who in a
television interview earlier this year was seen wiping away
tears and holding a black cane, saying he needed more time to
heal.
Morgan will host of the Oct. 17 episode of "Saturday Night
Live."
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Leslie Adler)