LOS ANGELES The 68th Primetime Emmy Awards, the highest honors in U.S. television, were handed out on Sunday by the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences at a ceremony in Los Angeles hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel.
The following is a list of winners in key categories.
BEST DRAMA SERIES
"Game of Thrones"
BEST COMEDY SERIES
"Veep"
ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Rami Malek, "Mr. Robot"
ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Tatiana Maslany, "Orphan Black"
ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Jeffrey Tambor, "Transparent"
ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, "Veep"
BEST LIMITED SERIES
"The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story"
ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Courtney B. Vance, "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story"
ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE
Sarah Paulson, "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story"
VARIETY TALK SERIES
"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver"
REALITY COMPETITION PROGRAM
"The Voice"
