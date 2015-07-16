By Mary Milliken and Piya Sinha-Roy
| LOS ANGELES, July 16
LOS ANGELES, July 16 A word of warning to
sensitive viewers: Some seriously damaged and foul-mouthed women
are winning over the world of television.
The Emmy nominations on Thursday validated a number of
raunchy and troubling performances by women in both comedy and
drama - lending credence to the idea that likeability is no
longer the key to success for female characters.
Take Amy Schumer, rewarded with her first lead actress
nomination for her candid and crude Comedy Central series
"Inside Amy Schumer."
Then there's veteran Lily Tomlin, a six-time Emmy winner who
pulls no punches as a feisty, sexually explicit woman in her 70s
in Netflix's new comedy "Grace and Frankie."
For audiences and critics who have longed to see female
actors occupy the anti-hero space that has been so successful
for TV's men in recent years, the wait appears to be over.
"For years, there's been a huge problem for women, because
female characters could not be perceived as being unlikeable,"
said Mary McNamara, television critic for the Los Angeles Times.
"Now we're seeing that's changing," she added. "You can have
women who are complicated, irritating, bad, who make stupid
decisions, are raunchy. You're seeing a deepening of the female
character across the board."
Uzo Aduba knows something about that, as the woman who plays
the deeply damaged "Crazy Eyes" in Netflix female prison saga
"Orange Is The New Black" and last year won the Emmy for best
guest actress in a comedy. She was nominated again on Thursday,
this time in the drama supporting actress category.
"What I feel when I watch our show is that a collection of
different types of people can actually be engaging to audiences,
if the story is true and if it's honest," Aduba said.
In a Hollywood long filled with laments over the lack of
good parts for women, television gets higher marks than film for
pushing the boundaries for females.
"We had a meaningful increase in the number of women
nominated in director and writing categories, a terrific amount
of diversity in front of the camera, and in storytelling," said
Bruce Rosenblum, Television Academy chairman and CEO.
As it happens, Schumer was also nominated for directing and
writing her feminist satire, a no-holds-barred takedown of her
ditzy, selfish, promiscuous self.
"I wasn't surprised given the amount of acclaim," said
Cynthia Littleton, managing editor of television for Variety.
"That woman just has momentum on momentum."