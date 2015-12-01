(Adds other winners, "Spotlight," "Hateful Eight")
NEW YORK Dec 1 Action adventure "Mad Max: Fury
Road" was named the best film of 2015 on Tuesday by the National
Board of Review, a surprise choice by the New York-based body
whose list traditionally kicks off the annual Hollywood awards
season.
Space drama "The Martian" won a best actor award for Matt
Damon and best director for Ridley Scott and was also named one
of the nine top films of the year.
But Oscar hopefuls were left empty handed by the Board of
Review, which has a history of going against the mainstream.
These included "Steve Jobs," a film about Apple Inc's
co-founder, Irish immigrant saga "Brooklyn" and Jennifer
Lawrence's much anticipated "Joy."
Instead, the 100-year-old organization, which comprises
academics, filmmakers, students and professionals, chose popular
fare such as boxing movie "Creed," rap music film "Straight
Outta Compton," Catholic Church sex abuse tale "Spotlight" and
psychological thriller "Room" among its top films of the year.
Sylvester Stallone was named best supporting actor for his
role in "Creed," a sequel to his hit "Rocky" movies, while Brie
Larson took the best actress award for playing an abducted
mother in "Room."
Quentin Tarantino's yet-to-be-released drama "The Hateful
Eight" also fared well. It was included in the best-of-the-year
list and won best screenplay as well as supporting actress for
Jennifer Jason Leigh.
The Board of Review is known for its sometimes idiosyncratic
picks. Last year it chose the small independent drama "A Most
Violent Year" as its best film of 2014.
This year's winner "Mad Max: Fury Road," directed by
Australian George Miller, starred Charlize Theron as a rebel
leader in a post-apocalyptic future. The movie won warm reviews
and has made some $376 million at the box office worldwide but
it has not been seen as a likely contender for major awards such
as the Oscars or Golden Globes.
"2015 has been a banner year for popular cinema. We are
thrilled to be awarding George Miller and Ridley Scott, two
iconic filmmakers at the top of their game, while also
celebrating the next generation of talent," Board of Review
President Annie Schulhof said in a statement.
The Board of Review will present its awards at a ceremony in
New York on Jan. 5.
The Hollywood awards season runs for three months and ends
with the Oscar ceremony in Hollywood on Feb. 28.
