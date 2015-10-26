Oct 26 British comedian Rick Gervais will host
the Golden Globes ceremony in 2016 for a fourth time, organizers
said on Monday.
Gervais, the creator of mockumentary "The Office," brought
his biting humor to the annual movie and television awards
ceremony in Los Angeles for three consecutive years from
201-2012.
Organizers the Hollywood Foreign Press Association said it
was thrilled to have him back for the Jan. 10 ceremony.
"His off-the-cuff wit and quirky charm will surely have the
room and audiences around the world at the edge of their seats,"
Lorenzo Soria, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press
Association, said in a statement.
