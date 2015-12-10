(Corrects paragraph 9 to "Argo" and "12 Years A Slave" winning Golden Globes best drama and subsequent best picture Oscar, instead of "Birdman," which did not win Golden Globe best comedy/musical film last year)

By Piya Sinha-Roy

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. Dec 10 Lesbian romance drama "Carol" and Wall Street misdeeds comedy "The Big Short" led a diverse range of films honored with Golden Globe nominations on Thursday, with genres spanning indie thrillers to big budget sci-fi action adventures.

"Carol," the story of a married older woman who falls in love with a young shopgirl in the 1950s, garnered five nominations including best drama film, director, score and acting nods for Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara.

"Carol" is up for best drama against Pioneer-era movie "The Revenant," psychological thriller "Room," Catholic Church abuse probe "Spotlight" and thriller "Mad Max: Fury Road," a surprise contender in the category, which rarely sees a blockbuster action nominee.

"Spotlight," an Oscar best picture front-runner, earned three top Golden Globe nods for best drama, director and screenplay.

"What makes this movie very relevant is that it speaks to our faith - our spiritual faith in institutions and in our fellow citizens, and I think that is something we are all grappling with in this crazy world," the film's director and co-writer, Tom McCarthy, told Reuters.

"The Big Short," which takes a quirky look at the housing bubble collapse that led to the 2008 U.S. recession, led the comedy nominees with four nods; best comedy, screenplay and actor for Christian Bale and Steve Carell.

"We really tried to craft a movie that was energetic and entertaining, that could bring people to this issue with some excitement as opposed to being very dry," director and co-writer Adam McKay told Reuters.

It will compete with blockbuster space adventure "The Martian," Melissa McCarthy caper "Spy," coming-of-age comedy "Trainwreck" and "Joy," inspired by the story of the woman who designed the household Miracle Mop.

The Globes, announced next month, are seen as one of the indicators of Oscar contenders. In recent years, "Argo" and "12 Years a Slave" both won the best drama film Golden Globe and went on to win the best picture Oscar.

Wednesday's Screen Actors Guild (SAG) heaped nominations on "Trumbo," about the 1947 Hollywood blacklist, but left out presumed Oscar front-runners "Joy," "The Martian," Quentin Tarantino's Western "The Hateful Eight" and football head injury movie "Concussion."

The Globes, chosen by a group of around 90 journalists of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association rather than members of the film industry, have separate categories for comedy and drama and can include a wider array of films.

One notable Golden Globes snub was for Johnny Depp's performance as Boston criminal Whitey Bulger in "Black Mass," which earned him a best actor SAG nomination.

Rather, the Globes' lead actor group features Bryan Cranston for "Trumbo," Leonardo DiCaprio for "The Revenant," Michael Fassbender for "Steve Jobs," Eddie Redmayne for "The Danish Girl" and Will Smith for "Concussion."

Blanchett and Mara will be up against Brie Larson for "Room," Saoirse Ronan for Irish immigrant tale "Brooklyn" and Alicia Vikander for transgender movie "The Danish Girl" in the best actress race.

The Golden Globe winners will be announced at a televised ceremony in Los Angeles on Jan. 10, hosted by comedian Ricky Gervais.

(Reporting By Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Jill Serjeant and Frances Kerry)