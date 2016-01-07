By Piya Sinha-Roy
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Jan 7 With free-flowing champagne
and blistering jokes that have yet to be told but have already
been apologized for, Sunday's Golden Globes promise a rowdy
night featuring Hollywood's top names and a wide-open awards
race to keep viewers in suspense.
The Globes, chosen by Hollywood Foreign Press Association
voters, often offer a prescient preview of the more prestigious
Academy Awards.
Britain's acerbic Ricky Gervais will take over hosting
duties from comedy duo Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. He has already
tweeted a cheeky apology for those who will be offended by his
jokes.
With films such as "Spotlight," "The Revenant," "The Big
Short" and "Carol" vying for Golden Globe wins, the Oscars field
may start to shape up.
"This year's Globes are a free-for-all," said Tom O'Neil,
founder of awards tracker GoldDerby.com. "The Golden Globes is
an Oscars audition."
The nominees cover a varied field of genres and topics.
"Spotlight," about The Boston Globe's probe into sex abuse by
Catholic priests, is the likely frontrunner for best drama while
Wall Street misdeeds movie "The Big Short" could win best
comedy, O'Neil said.
Globes voters are not members of the Academy of Motion
Picture Arts and Sciences who determine the Oscars. But the
Globes has honored many films and actors who have gone on to win
Oscars. Oscar nominations will be announced on Jan 14.
This year, pundits favor Leonardo DiCaprio in the best actor
race for his role as a fur-trapper bent on revenge in Alejandro
Inarritu's Pioneer-era drama "The Revenant." DiCaprio is up on
Sunday against Eddie Redmayne ("The Danish Girl"), Will Smith
("Concussion"), Michael Fassbender ("Steve Jobs") and Bryan
Cranston ("Trumbo").
"Carol" star Cate Blanchett will contend against co-star
Rooney Mara for best drama actress, as well as Saoirse Ronan
("Brooklyn"), Brie Larson ("Room"), and Alicia Vikander ("The
Danish Girl").
Gervais will host the dinner ceremony for a fourth time. In
the past, he has skewered everyone from Charlie Sheen and Robert
Downey Jr. to Kim Kardashian. Potential targets on Sunday
include movie star Mel Gibson, a scheduled award presenter, and
the sex scandal surrounding comedian Bill Cosby.
"Because I can see the future, I'd like to apologise now for
the things I said at next week's Golden Globes," Gervais tweeted
last week, adding: "I was drunk."
Golden Globes are also awarded to TV shows and actors, with
contenders including "Game of Thrones," "Veep," "Transparent,"
and "Empire."
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy, editing by Jill Serjeant and
David Gregorio)