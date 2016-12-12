Actor Anna Kendrick poses after announcing nominations for the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., December 12, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES Nominations were announced on Monday for the 2017 Golden Globe awards for movies and television.

The Golden Globes, organized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, will be handed out at a gala dinner hosted by Jimmy Fallon in Beverly Hills on Jan. 8.

Following is a list of key film nominations.

BEST DRAMA

"Hacksaw Ridge"

"Hell or High Water"

"Lion"

"Manchester by the Sea"

"Moonlight"

BEST COMEDY OR MUSICAL

"20th Century Women"

"Deadpool"

"Florence Foster Jenkins"

"La La Land"

"Sing Street"

BEST ACTOR, DRAMA

Casey Affleck, "Manchester by the Sea"

Joel Edgerton, "Loving"

Andrew Garfield, "Hacksaw Ridge"

Viggo Mortensen, "Captain Fantastic"

Denzel Washington, "Fences"

BEST ACTRESS, DRAMA

Amy Adams, "Arrival"

Jessica Chastain, "Miss Sloane"

Isabelle Huppert, "Elle"

Ruth Negga, "Loving"

Natalie Portman, "Jackie"

BEST ACTOR, COMEDY OR MUSICAL

Colin Farrell, "The Lobster"

Ryan Gosling, "La La Land"

Hugh Grant, "Florence Foster Jenkins"

Jonah Hill, "War Dogs"

Ryan Reynolds, "Deadpool"

BEST ACTRESS, COMEDY OR MUSICAL

Annette Bening, "20th Century Women"

Lily Collins, "Rules Don't Apply"

Hailee Steinfeld, "The Edge of Seventeen"

Emma Stone, "La La Land"

Meryl Streep, "Florence Foster Jenkins"

BEST DIRECTOR

Damien Chazelle "La La Land"

Tom Ford "Nocturnal Animals"

Mel Gibson "Hacksaw Ridge"

Barry Jenkins "Moonlight"

Kenneth Lonergan "Manchester by the Sea"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Mahershala Ali "Moonlight"

Jeff Bridges "Hell or High Water"

Simon Helberg "Florence Foster Jenkins"

Dev Patel "Lion"

Aaron Taylor-Johnson "Nocturnal Animals"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Viola Davis "Fences"

Naomie Harris "Moonlight"

Nicole Kidman "Lion"

Octavia Spencer "Hidden Figures"

Michelle Williams "Manchester by the Sea"

BEST ANIMATED FILM

"Kubo and the Two Strings"

"Moana"

"My Life as a Zucchini"

"Sing"

"Zootopia"

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

"Can't Stop the Feeling" - Trolls

"City of Stars" - La La Land

"Faith" - Sing

"Gold" - Gold

"How Far I"ll Go" - Moana

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

"Divines" France

"Elle" France

"Neruda" Chile

"The Salesman" (Iran/France)

"Toni Erdman" (Germany)

