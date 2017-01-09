Jan 9 The Golden Globes were a strong night for
"La La Land" and FX's "Atlanta," but first-time host Jimmy
Fallon's performance at the movie and TV awards show received
mixed reviews.
Sunday's broadcast of the 74th Golden Globe Awards by
Comcast Corp's NBC is on track to top last year's
audience, following two years of declines, according to
preliminary figures released by Nielsen.
The three-hour show drew 16.7 million viewers, according to
Nielsen's "fast-affiliate" numbers, which were up nearly 8
percent from last year. The broadcast is also pacing 4 percent
higher among adults 18-49, the demographic that advertisers most
covet.
Since it was a live event, the figures do not include West
Coast viewers. NBC will release time-zone adjusted numbers from
Nielsen later on Monday. Last year, the final audience tally was
18.5 million viewers.
As host, Fallon won few friends, with many critics missing
the sharp edge brought by British comedian Ricky Gervais and duo
Tina Fey and Amy Poehler in recent years. Fallon's performance
was marred from the start, as the teleprompter cut out almost
immediately after he walked onstage.
Industry publication Variety said Fallon, who made some
Trump jokes, impersonated actor Chris Rock and poked fun at
singer Mariah Carey's floundering New Year's Eve
performance, started strong. But he faded in the second half of
the show, when he was overshadowed "by a few performers who got
political, or by presenters who simply had more charisma than
the 'Tonight Show' host."
Vanity Fair said Fallon was "oddly tone deaf."
"In general, the monologue was unpleasant," the magazine
said. "The jokes were stale and wheezy and Fallon's lovable-cute
shtick was more wearying than it was charming."
James Poniewozik at the New York Times said: "This year just
didn't seem like his cultural moment."
Entertainment website Deadline called the show dull.
USA Today was kinder, saying Fallon and the Globes were a
"perfect match."
"It's almost impossible not to like Fallon," wrote Robert
Bianco. "Yes, he often seems to be trying awfully hard to be
liked - but darned if he doesn't succeed."
The show got low marks from viewers. "Too much blah blah.
Not enough HA-HA," wrote Twitter user Cathi Carpenter.
"Jimmy Fallon has been MIA for at least 45 minutes," tweeted
Vivienne Finch during Sunday's ceremony. "This is good."
(Reporting by Tim Baysinger; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)