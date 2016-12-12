Actors Don Cheadle, Laura Dern, and Anna Kendrick (L-R) sit before announcing nominations for the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., December 12, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Mel Gibson came in from the cold with "Hacksaw Ridge," Martin Scorsese's passion project "Silence" was shut out, and animated movie "Finding Dory" was lost in the crowd when the Golden Globe nominations were announced on Monday.

Multiple nominations for musical romance "La La Land," black coming of age drama "Moonlight" and family tragedy "Manchester by the Sea" were largely expected.

But some other choices and omissions by the Golden Globe's organizers, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, were more surprising.

SNUBS

Director Scorsese's personal project "Silence," about missionaries in Japan in the 17th century, was ignored.

Tom Hanks, usually an awards season favourite, was overlooked for his role as heroic U.S. airline pilot Chesley Sullenberger in the movie "Sully."

"Fences", the movie version of the Pulitzer Prize-winning play, failed to get best drama or director nods, although its stars, Denzel Washington and Viola Davis, were nominated and are considered front-runners for acting awards.

Disney-Pixar's "Finding Dory," the well-reviewed and hugely successful box-office sequel to "Finding Nemo," was shut out of the animated movie field, while little-known "My Life as a Zucchini" was nominated.

"Hidden Figures," the unsung story of three female African-American mathematicians crucial to NASA's early space missions, got just two nominations for original score and supporting actress Octavia Spencer.

Hip-hop family drama "Empire," one of the most-watched shows on television, got zero nominations.

Michael Shannon was widely expected to be recognised for his supporting actor work on psychological thriller "Nocturnal Animals," but the spot went to Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Lucas Hedges, the breakout young star of "Manchester by the Sea," was not among the film's five nominations.

SURPRISES

Mel Gibson, shunned by Hollywood since launching a drunken anti-Semitic rant in 2006, is the season's comeback story, with his war movie "Hacksaw Ridge" scoring three of the top nominations. They were Gibson's first Golden Globe nods since 2001.

Sarah Jessica Parker's return to television with "Divorce" had few reviewers laughing but earned a best comedy actress nod.

Cold War TV spy series "The Americans" finally brought Golden Globe recognition for its leads, Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell, after four seasons.

Newcomer Issa Rae got a TV comedy best actress nod in the first season of her girlfriend show "Insecure."

Comedy movie "Florence Foster Jenkins" got more acting nominations than any other film: for Meryl Streep, Hugh Grant and Simon Helberg.

(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)