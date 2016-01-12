BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. The 2016 Golden Globes were handed out on Sunday for the best performances, writing and directing in movies and television.
Following is a list of key winners of the awards, decided by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
FILM
BEST DRAMA
"The Revenant"
BEST COMEDY OR MUSICAL
"The Martian"
BEST ACTOR, DRAMA
Leonardo DiCaprio, "The Revenant"
BEST ACTRESS, DRAMA
Brie Larson, "Room"
BEST ACTOR, COMEDY OR MUSICAL
Matt Damon, "The Martian"
BEST ACTRESS, COMEDY OR MUSICAL
Jennifer Lawrence, "Joy"
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Sylvester Stallone, "Creed"
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Kate Winslet, "Steve Jobs"
BEST DIRECTOR
Alejandro Inarritu, "The Revenant"
BEST FOREIGN-LANGUAGE FILM
"Son of Saul" (Hungary)
BEST ANIMATED FILM
"Inside Out"
BEST SCREENPLAY
"Steve Jobs"
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
"The Hateful Eight"
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
"Writing's on the Wall" ("Spectre")
TELEVISION
BEST TV COMEDY SERIES
"Mozart in the Jungle"
BEST TV DRAMA SERIES
"Mr. Robot"
BEST ACTRESS TV COMEDY
Rachel Bloom, "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend"
BEST ACTOR TV COMEDY
Gael Garcia Bernal, "Mozart in the Jungle"
BEST ACTRESS TV DRAMA
Taraji P. Henson, "Empire"
BEST ACTOR TV DRAMA
Jon Hamm, "Mad Men"
BEST TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES
"Wolf Hall"
(Reporting by Nichola Groom; Editing by Mary Milliken)