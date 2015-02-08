LOS ANGELES Music veterans like Carole King and current stars such as Pharrell Williams rubbed shoulders at record producer Clive Davis' annual star-studded party on Saturday, the night before the Grammy awards, joining in with sing-alongs and dancing.

British newcomer Sam Smith kicked off the evening with soulful renditions of his hits "My Funny Valentine" and "Stay With Me." The 22-year-old joked he was "terrified" about Sunday's Grammys, where he is up for six awards.

R&B singer-producer Pharrell, who also has six Grammy nominations, got the room dancing with his Daft Punk hit "Get Lucky," and was encouraged into an encore of his upbeat "Happy."

Davis' party has become the hottest pre-Grammy ticket in town, attracting an eclectic, high-profile crowd including former U.S. vice president Al Gore, Apple CEO Tim Cook, actress Jane Fonda, popstar Taylor Swift, singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell and Motown veteran Smokey Robinson.

The night is also known for its musical performances and impromptu moments on stage.

Robinson hit the stage with singers Miguel, JC Chasez and Aloe Blacc for a throwback of The Temptations' "My Girl," with Earth, Wind & Fire's Philip Bailey and actor Jamie Foxx jumping in to lend their vocals.

R&B singers Mary J. Blige and John Legend also spontaneously hopped onto the microphone to sing along with Carole King as she performed "Beautiful" and "You've Got A Friend."

Romance was in the air as veteran crooner Johnny Mathis sang hits such as "It's Not For Me To Say" and "Chances Are," while Legend silenced the room with his ballad "All of Me," before dueting with newcomer Meghan Trainor on "Like I'm Gonna Lose You."

Rapper Iggy Azalea got the crowd dancing as Rita Ora joined her for "Black Widow" and Jennifer Hudson came on stage for "Trouble." Barry Gibb, the lone surviving member of The Bee Gees, rounded out the night singing the band's classic "To Love Somebody."

Davis, 82, is credited with honing the careers of numerous artists including late singer Whitney Houston, who was found dead in a bathtub at the Beverly Hilton hotel three years ago, just hours before Davis' party in the same hotel.

Former basketball player Magic Johnson paid tribute to the singer as he introduced Davis on stage. He also asked attendees to hold a 30-second silence and send prayers for Houston's 21-year-old daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown, who is fighting for her life after being found unconscious in a bathtub last week.

(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)