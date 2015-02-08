By Piya Sinha-Roy
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Feb 8 Music veterans like Carole
King and current stars such as Pharrell Williams rubbed
shoulders at record producer Clive Davis' annual star-studded
party on Saturday, the night before the Grammy awards, joining
in with sing-alongs and dancing.
British newcomer Sam Smith kicked off the evening with
soulful renditions of his hits "My Funny Valentine" and "Stay
With Me." The 22-year-old joked he was "terrified" about
Sunday's Grammys, where he is up for six awards.
R&B singer-producer Pharrell, who also has six Grammy
nominations, got the room dancing with his Daft Punk hit "Get
Lucky," and was encouraged into an encore of his upbeat "Happy."
Davis' party has become the hottest pre-Grammy ticket in
town, attracting an eclectic, high-profile crowd including
former U.S. vice president Al Gore, Apple CEO Tim Cook, actress
Jane Fonda, popstar Taylor Swift, singer-songwriter Joni
Mitchell and Motown veteran Smokey Robinson.
The night is also known for its musical performances and
impromptu moments on stage.
Robinson hit the stage with singers Miguel, JC Chasez and
Aloe Blacc for a throwback of The Temptations' "My Girl," with
Earth, Wind & Fire's Philip Bailey and actor Jamie Foxx jumping
in to lend their vocals.
R&B singers Mary J. Blige and John Legend also spontaneously
hopped onto the microphone to sing along with Carole King as she
performed "Beautiful" and "You've Got A Friend."
Romance was in the air as veteran crooner Johnny Mathis sang
hits such as "It's Not For Me To Say" and "Chances Are," while
Legend silenced the room with his ballad "All of Me," before
dueting with newcomer Meghan Trainor on "Like I'm Gonna Lose
You."
Rapper Iggy Azalea got the crowd dancing as Rita Ora joined
her for "Black Widow" and Jennifer Hudson came on stage for
"Trouble." Barry Gibb, the lone surviving member of The Bee
Gees, rounded out the night singing the band's classic "To Love
Somebody."
Davis, 82, is credited with honing the careers of numerous
artists including late singer Whitney Houston, who was found
dead in a bathtub at the Beverly Hilton hotel three years ago,
just hours before Davis' party in the same hotel.
Former basketball player Magic Johnson paid tribute to the
singer as he introduced Davis on stage. He also asked attendees
to hold a 30-second silence and send prayers for Houston's
21-year-old daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown, who is fighting for
her life after being found unconscious in a bathtub last week.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)