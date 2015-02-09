By Mary Milliken
LOS ANGELES Feb 8 A powerful trio formed by
President Barack Obama, pop star Katy Perry and a survivor took
their fight against domestic abuse to the Grammy Awards on
Sunday and exhorted artists to use their power to stop violence
against women and girls.
Obama appeared at music's biggest night via a pre-recorded
video stating that nearly one in five women in America has been
a victim of rape or attempted rape and one in four women has
experienced domestic violence.
"It's not OK and it has to stop," Obama said. "Artists have
a unique power to change minds and attitudes and getting us
talking and thinking about what matters."
Obama asked the millions of viewers of the CBS telecast to
go to the site ItsOnUs.org to make a pledge to stop violence.
"And to the artists at the Grammys tonight, I ask you to ask
your fans to do it too," he added. The hashtag #ItsOnUs began
trending within minutes on Twitter.
Obama was followed by a survivor of domestic violence,
Brooke Axtell, who took the Grammy stage and explained how her
ex-boyfriend had threatened to kill her and how she made excuses
for his anger and abuse.
"If you're in a relationship with someone who does not honor
or respect you, I want you to know you are worthy of love.
Please reach out for help," Axtell said.
Katy Perry then appeared on stage in an austere white gown
to perform her inspirational survival anthem "By the Grace of
God."
Her performance stood in contrast to her headlining act at
last Sunday's Super Bowl half-time show, which was high on
spectacle but made no reference to domestic abuse, the polemical
issue that plagued the National Football League last year.
The Grammys were once famously overshadowed by a startling
case of domestic abuse.
On the eve of the 2009 Grammys, R&B singer Chris Brown, who
was nominated for three Grammys this year, beat up
then-girlfriend and singer Rihanna. Both were in attendance on
Sunday, with Rihanna performing shortly after Perry.
The NFL, which has become the public face of domestic
violence after a spate of arrests among players, aired during
last week's Super Bowl a public service announcement of a
woman's emergency call in an effort to draw attention to the
cause.
