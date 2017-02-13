French AIDS movie hotly tipped for Cannes' top prize
CANNES, France The winner of the Cannes Film Festival will be announced on Sunday, with a French movie about AIDS campaigners and two dark Russian dramas among the hottest tips.
LOS ANGELES The Grammy Awards, the biggest honors in the music industry, take place in Los Angeles on Sunday at a ceremony hosted by James Corden.
Following is a list of nominees in key categories:
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
"25" — Adele
"Lemonade" — Beyoncé
"Purpose" — Justin Bieber
"Views" — Drake
"A Sailor's Guide To Earth" — Sturgill Simpson
RECORD OF THE YEAR
"Hello" — Adele
"Formation" — Beyoncé
"7 Years" — Lukas Graham
"Work" — Rihanna Featuring Drake
"Stressed Out" — Twenty One Pilots
SONG OF THE YEAR (Songwriters award)
"Formation" — Khalif Brown, Asheton Hogan, Beyoncé Knowles & Michael L. Williams II, songwriters
"Hello" — Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters
"I Took A Pill In Ibiza" — Mike Posner, songwriter
"Love Yourself" — Justin Bieber, Benjamin Levin & Ed Sheeran, songwriters
"7 Years" — Lukas Forchhammer, Stefan Forrest, Morten Pilegaard & Morten Ristorp, songwriters
BEST NEW ARTIST
Kelsea Ballerini
The Chainsmokers
Chance The Rapper
Maren Morris
Anderson .Paak
BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM
"25" — Adele
"Purpose" — Justin Bieber
"Dangerous Woman" — Ariana Grande
"Confident" — Demi Lovato
"This Is Acting" — Sia
BEST ROCK ALBUM
"California" — Blink-182
"Tell Me I'm Pretty" — Cage The Elephant
"Magma" — Gojira
"Death Of A Bachelor" — Panic! At The Disco
"Weezer" — Weezer
BEST URBAN CONTEMPORARY ALBUM
"Lemonade" — Beyoncé
"Ology" — Gallant
"We Are King" — KING
"Malibu" — Anderson .Paak
"Anti" — Rihanna
BEST COUNTRY ALBUM
"Big Day In A Small Town" - Brandy Clark
"Full Circle" - Loretta Lynn
"Hero" - Maren Morris
"A Sailor's Guide to Earth" - Sturgill Simpson
"Ripcord" - Keith Urban
BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM
"22, A Million" — Bon Iver
"Blackstar" — David Bowie
"The Hope Six Demolition Project" — PJ Harvey
"Post Pop Depression" — Iggy Pop
"A Moon Shaped Pool" — Radiohead
BEST RAP ALBUM
"Coloring Book" - Chance The Rapper
"And The Anonymous Nobody" - De La Soul
"Major Key" - DJ Khaled
"Views" - Drake
"Blank Face" - ScHoolboy Q
"The Life Of Pablo" - Kanye West
(Editing by Mary Milliken)
CANNES, France The winner of the Cannes Film Festival will be announced on Sunday, with a French movie about AIDS campaigners and two dark Russian dramas among the hottest tips.
Gregg Allman, whose soulful vocals made the Allman Brothers Band one of rock's top acts in the 1970s with songs such as "Whipping Post," in a career also marred by tragedy and drug abuse, died on Saturday at the age of 69, his official website said.