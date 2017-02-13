French AIDS movie hotly tipped for Cannes' top prize
CANNES, France The winner of the Cannes Film Festival will be announced on Sunday, with a French movie about AIDS campaigners and two dark Russian dramas among the hottest tips.
LOS ANGELES The Grammy Awards, the biggest honors in the music industry, took place in Los Angeles on Sunday at a ceremony hosted by James Corden.
Following is a list of winners in key categories:
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
"25" — Adele
RECORD OF THE YEAR
"Hello" — Adele
SONG OF THE YEAR (songwriters award)
"Hello" — Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters
BEST NEW ARTIST
Chance The Rapper
BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM
"25" — Adele
BEST ROCK ALBUM
"Tell Me I'm Pretty" — Cage The Elephant
BEST URBAN CONTEMPORARY ALBUM
"Lemonade" — Beyoncé
BEST COUNTRY ALBUM
"A Sailor's Guide to Earth" - Sturgill Simpson
BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM
"Blackstar" — David Bowie
BEST RAP ALBUM
"Coloring Book" - Chance The Rapper
Gregg Allman, whose soulful vocals made the Allman Brothers Band one of rock's top acts in the 1970s with songs such as "Whipping Post," in a career also marred by tragedy and drug abuse, died on Saturday at the age of 69, his official website said.