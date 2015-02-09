(Recasts, adds details, quotes)
By Piya Sinha-Roy
LOS ANGELES Feb 8 Heartbreak paid off
handsomely for British soul singer Sam Smith, a newcomer who won
four Grammy awards on Sunday including record and song of the
year for his anthem "Stay With Me."
The 22-year-old was also anointed best new artist and his
debut album "In The Lonely Hour" won best pop vocal album. But
rocker Beck robbed Smith of a sweep in the top three Grammy
categories by winning album of the year for "Morning Phase."
"I want to thank the man who this record is about, who I
fell in love with last year," Smith said as he accepted his
gramophone-shaped trophy for record of the year. "Thank you so
much for breaking my heart because you got me four Grammys."
The music industry's biggest night took on a somber note
with a powerful message against domestic abuse delivered by
President Barack Obama by video, by a survivor's testimony and
by a Katy Perry performance.
While Smith was favored to win big, Beck pulled off the
surprise of the night in album of the year, beating out Smith,
Pharrell Williams, Beyonce and Ed Sheeran. "Morning Phase," an
album with a laid-back vibe, won three Grammys on the night,
including best rock album.
"We made this record at my house for the most part, so I
would like to thank my kids for letting me keep them awake a
little bit longer," Beck said as he accepted his trophy from R&B
star Prince.
Other notable winners were Pharrell and Beyonce, who won
three Grammys each and delivered some of the most popular
performances of the night.
Smith's win echoes that of fellow British soul singer Adele,
who swept the Grammys with six wins in 2012 with her heartbreak
album "21" and song "Someone Like You," also about a failed
relationship.
Smith has found his audience by being himself and
encouraging people to discover his music through social media
and online streaming, one of the few growth segments in an
industry of declining record sales.
"Before I made this record, I was doing everything to try
and get my music heard," Smith said. "I tried to lose weight and
I was making awful music and it was only until that I started to
be myself that the music started to flow and people started to
listen."
DOMESTIC ABUSE SPOTLIGHT
Obama delivered a pointed speech in a video message urging
artists at the Grammys to help end domestic violence, saying
"It's not OK and it has to stop" and urging artists to tell
their fans to make a pledge to help stop it.
Survivor Brooke Axtell shared her own story of domestic
abuse in an emotional speech on stage, before introducing Perry
on a white stage. Perry sang her inspirational survival anthem
"By the Grace of God," dressed in a simple white caped dress as
shadows of dancers were projected behind her.
Backstage, Axtell said she teared up during Perry's song.
The performance was a study in contrasts with Perry's
vibrant, lively and prop-filled spectacular at the Super Bowl a
week ago.
On the other end of the spectrum was Pharrell's eclectic
rendition of "Happy" on the Grammys stage, teaming up with film
composer Hans Zimmer to channel a "Grand Budapest Hotel" vibe
dressed as a bellhop and accompanied by pianist Lang Lang and
gospel singers.
Australian singer-songwriter Sia recreated her "Chandelier"
video with comedienne Kristen Wiig and teen dancer Maddie
Ziegler in a contemporary dance-off on a set designed like a
decrepit apartment.
Madonna delivered an energetic performance of "Living For
Love," accompanied by male dancers in elaborate horned face
masks and singers dressed in mariachi costumes. She ended the
high-octane set by being suspended above stage in a harness.
DUETS FOR ALL DECADES
But numerous artists opted to strip down their performances
to showcase their music.
Known to be a stage where veterans and current music stars
come together, British singers Jessie J and Tom Jones sang The
Righteous Brothers' classic 1964 song "You've Lost That Lovin'
Feelin'," and Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga channeled New
York-style romance with their jazz tune "Cheek to Cheek."
Rihanna joined Kanye West and Paul McCartney against a white
stage backdrop to perform the jaunty "FourFiveSeconds," while No
Doubt frontwoman Gwen Stefani and Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine,
both judges on NBC's "The Voice" singing competition, teamed up
for a heartfelt rendition of "My Heart is Open."
The night ended on civil rights with Beyonce and gospel
singers belting out a rendition of the hymn "Precious Lord, Take
My Hand," before artists Common and John Legend took the stage
to perform their Oscar-nominated "Glory," from the Martin Luther
King Jr. biopic "Selma."
(Additional reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Mary Milliken
and Eric Walsh)