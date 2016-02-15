By Piya Sinha-Roy
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Feb 15 Frontrunners Kendrick Lamar,
Taylor Swift and The Weeknd will battle for the top honors at
Monday's Grammy awards, but British singer Adele may well steal
the spotlight at the star-studded ceremony.
The Grammy Awards, in its 58th year, will see only a handful
of its 80-plus trophies handed out during a three-hour live
televised show, which is known more for pairing artists not
typically seen together for performance spectacles.
The night's top award, album of the year, pits Lamar, with
11 nominations, against Swift and The Weeknd, each with seven
nods.
But all eyes will be on Adele. The British sensation, while
not nominated as her hit album "25" was released after the Sept.
30 cut-off date, will return to the Grammy stage for the first
time since 2012, when she swept the awards with seven wins.
The singer performed a surprise sold-out show on Friday at
the intimate Los Angeles venue The Wiltern, attended by the
likes of Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and Josh Groban.
Pop star Swift will kick off the show from the Staples
Center hosted by LL Cool J with a song from her album "1989,"
followed by performances by Lamar, The Weeknd and a tribute to
David Bowie performed by Lady Gaga. Bowie died in January from
cancer at the age of 69.
Veteran musician Lionel Richie will be honored by artists
Demi Lovato, John Legend, Luke Bryan and Meghan Trainor, while
rockers The Eagles will pay tribute to late frontman Glenn Frey
with singer-songwriter Jackson Browne.
Adele's concert was just one of many music industry events
across Los Angeles over the weekend.
Richie was feted at a star-studded party on Saturday and
Compton native Lamar was given the key to his hometown.
"I will always, since day one, scream Compton and make sure
I come back to this community and do right by them because
Compton's done right by me," Lamar said.
The rapper, 28, is emerging as a favorite to win album of
the year for his "To Pimp A Butterfly," which fuses hip-hop with
poetry, jazz, blues and social commentary and has won praise
from musicians Leon Bridges, Gary Clark Jr. and Corinne Bailey
Rae.
"I love what he has to say, I love how he says it, I love
his sort of rhythmical experimentation and diversity," Bailey
Rae told Reuters. "He's a brilliant rapper and a really great
artist."
(Additional reporting by Alicia Avila for Reuters TV; Editing
by Chris Michaud and Clarence Fernandez)