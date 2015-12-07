LOS ANGELES Dec 7 California hip-hop artist
Kendrick Lamar led the Grammy nominations on Monday, scoring 11
nods including album of the year for "To Pimp a Butterfly."
The 28 year-old from Compton, the heart of the Los Angeles
rap scene, left country-pop superstar Taylor Swift trailing with
seven nominations for the biggest awards in the music industry.
Canadian rapper The Weeknd also got seven nominations after
a break-out year for his album "Beauty Behind the Madness" and
best-selling single "Can't Feel My Face."
Lamar, who won two Grammys last year in the specialist rap
category, broke into the mainstream this year with nominations
for the top prize, album of the year. He will also compete for
song of the year for "Alright," best pop duo with Swift for her
hit "Bad Blood" and music video for the same single.
"To Pimp a Butterfly," his third studio album, has topped
the U.S. and U.K. music charts with its fusion of funk, jazz and
poetry.
Lamar will compete in the best album category with Swift's
"1989," The Weeknd's "Beauty Behind the Madness," country singer
Chris Stapleton's "Traveller" and rock band Alabama Shakes'
"Sand & Color."
Seven-time Grammy winner Swift's other nominations this year
include record, song of the year and best pop solo performance
for "Blank Space."
Erotic drama "Fifty Shades of Grey" powered The Weeknd to
three of his Grammy nods for single "Earned It" which was
featured on the movie's soundtrack. The 25 year-old Canadian has
never won a Grammy in his five year-long career.
Competing for best new artist are "All About the Bass"
singer Meghan Trainor, country artist Sam Hunt, British
singer-songwriter James Bay, American Tori Kelly, and Australian
Courtney Barnett.
Britain's Adele, who won six Grammys for her 2011 album
"21," was not eligible this year because her record-breaking new
release "25," was issued too late for consideration.
The Grammy Awards, chosen by members of the Recording
Academy, will be handed out at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Feb.
15.
(Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing by Mary Milliken)