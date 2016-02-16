LOS ANGELES Feb 16 The Grammy awards ceremony this year drew an average of nearly 25 million U.S. viewers, CBS Corp said on Tuesday.

The network, citing figures from Nielsen, said the show, which saw numerous performances and Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars win top awards, had the largest audience for any entertainment program this season. (Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)