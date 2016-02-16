LOS ANGELES Feb 15 A throat infection forced
the 11th-hour cancellation of a Grammy show performance by
recording star Rihanna, whose doctors ordered her to rest her
voice for 48 hours or risk the hemorrhaging of her vocal cords,
organizers said on Monday.
Rihanna, 27, an eight-time Grammy winner, had been slated to
perform her song "Kiss It Better," from her new album, "Anti,"
which was released in January after the cutoff period for this
year's Grammy eligibility.
But, after a medical examination following Monday's
rehearsal, doctors decided she should drop out of the show
because she was "at risk of hemorrhaging her vocal chords," her
publicist said in the statement read by Grammy organizers to
reporters backstage.
"The antibiotics she had been on for three days did not kill
the infection adequately. Therefore she cannot perform safely,"
the statement said.
(Reporting by Steve Gorman; Editing by Paul Tait)