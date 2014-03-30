By Eric Kelsey
LOS ANGELES, March 29
LOS ANGELES, March 29 The green slime flowed
freely at the Kids' Choice Awards on Saturday, where boy band
One Direction and actress-singer Ariana Grande took home orange
blimps handed out by youth cable channel Nickelodeon.
Shot from canons, bursting forth from geysers and babbling
in a river across the stage, everything and everyone, even
"un-slimable" host Mark Wahlberg, were soaked by the green
stuff.
The British-Irish vocal group, who won favorite music group
and favorite song for "Story of My Life," avoided the slime,
accepting the awards from London where they are preparing for an
upcoming tour.
Grande, a 20-year-old pop singer and star of Nickelodeon
series "Sam & Cat" won for favorite TV actress and "Sam & Cat"
was voted favorite TV show.
Viewers were able to cast votes online in more than 20
categories, spanning film, television, books, music and sport
for the stunt-filled annual award show on the Viacom Inc-owned
network.
The show, in its 27th year, is an annual stop for Hollywood
stars who are popular among teenage and young viewers. It
featured performances by singer Aloe Blacc and indie rock band
American Authors, who closed with the hit "Best Day of My Life."
Singer-actress Selena Gomez won an orange blimp for the
sixth consecutive year. The 21-year-old former Disney actress
was voted favorite female singer. She had won favorite TV
actress from 2009 to 2013.
"I just have to say that you guys have been the most loyal,
dedicated people in my life because you continuously every year
bless me with the opportunity to do what I love," Gomez said
accepting the award.
A running gag throughout the stunt-filled show was how
"Transformers" star Wahlberg could not be doused in slime.
BUTTKICKERS, BOOKS, BLIMPS
At the show's end, the actor was distracted by his kids and
comedian Kevin Hart until the slime rained down Wahlberg, who
crossed himself and huddled to withstand the deluge.
"Iron Man" film series star Robert Downey Jr. won the
favorite male "buttkicker" award for last year's blockbuster
"Iron Man 3."
"I wasn't always a buttkicker. In fact, life has kicked my
proverbial butt countless times in many ways through many years
until I decided one day to start kicking back," the 48-year-old
actor who struggled with addiction early in his career.
"To all the kids around this wonderful blue planet, thank
you for this awesome statue, and remember: when life is kicking
your butt, never forget to kick it back right in the face,"
Downey added.
Actor-comedian Adam Sandler, 47, made it rain orange balls
on the crowd with a garbled magic spell while accepting his
blimp for favorite movie actor.
Other winners included sci-fi adventure film "The Hunger
Games: Catching Fire" as favorite movie, and its star, Jennifer
Lawrence, won for favorite movie actress and favorite female
buttkicker, but was not on hand to accept the awards.
Disney's Oscar-winning film "Frozen" won for favorite
animated movie, while comedian Hart won for favorite funny star
and the youth fiction series "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" won favorite
book.
Dan Schneider, an executive producer of popular Nickelodeon
shows over the past two decades such as "Kenan & Kel," "iCarly"
and "Sam & Cat," won a lifetime achievement award.
