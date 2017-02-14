The MTV logo can be seen on a sign in front of the MTV studios in Times Square New York December 12, 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

LONDON The MTV Europe Music Awards will take place in London this year, more than 20 years since the ceremony was last held in the British capital, channel MTV said on Tuesday.

The awards show is hosted in a different European city each year. Last year's edition took place in Rotterdam.

"London is arguably the world's musical epicentre," David Lynn, chief executive of MTV's parent company Viacom International Media Networks, said in a statement.

"The (awards ceremony) creates an incredible buzz wherever it lands it; that will be amplified tenfold in London."

The awards show was last held in London in 1996. The 2017 edition will take place in November.

(Reporting By Marie-Louise Gumuchian, editing by Pritha Sarkar)