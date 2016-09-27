Singer Beyonce arrives at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, U.S., August 28, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/File Photo

LONDON Music stars Beyonce and Justin Bieber lead the nominations for this year's MTV Europe Music Awards, earning five nods each at the major music event.

Beyonce is in the running for Best Video for her song "Formation", Best Female, Best Live, Biggest Fans and Best Local Act (United States).

Bieber, who triumphed at last year's awards in Milan with five wins, was nominated for Best Song for "Sorry", Best Male, Best Pop, Biggest Fans and Best Local Act (Canada).

British singer Adele got four nominations, including Best Song for her world hit "Hello", Best Female and Best Live, alongside band Coldplay who also got four nominations, including Best Video for single "Up&Up", Best Live and Best Rock.

Danish band Lukas Graham and Canadian singer Shawn Mendes also earned four nominations.

The MTV Europe Music Awards will be held in Rotterdam on Nov. 6.

