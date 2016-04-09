By Piya Sinha-Roy
LOS ANGELES, April 9
LOS ANGELES, April 9 Leonardo DiCaprio's bear
brawl and a steamy smooch from "Fifty Shades of Grey" are among
the movie moments battling for popcorn-shaped accolades at the
MTV Movie Awards, where cheeky humor and naughty acts often
upstage the winners at the youth-orientated event.
"Star Wars: The Force Awakens," the third-highest grossing
film of all time, leads the nominees with 11 nods and will
compete for movie of the year on Saturday alongside "Jurassic
World," "Avengers: Age of Ultron," "Creed," "Deadpool" and
"Straight Outta Compton."
Viacom Inc's MTV Movie Awards, which will tape late
Saturday in Los Angeles and air on the MTV network on Sunday,
ushers in the summer blockbuster season, featuring stars from
upcoming action movies such as "Captain America: Civil War,"
"The Huntsman: Winter War" and "Suicide Squad."
It's all about the unpredictable at the MTV Movie Awards,
hosted by comedian Kevin Hart and action star Dwayne 'The Rock'
Johnson, where fans vote for their favorite films and
performances from the year.
The show honors the year's biggest action-packed
blockbusters that usually tend to be shunned during Hollywood's
annual awards season.
This year's irreverent categories include best fight -
Oscar-winner Leonardo DiCaprio and the Bear from "The Revenant"
are among the nominees - and fan favorite award for best kiss.
The best kiss nominees includes Dakota Johnson and Jamie
Dornan from erotic movie "Fifty Shades of Grey," Chris Hemsworth
and Leslie Mann from comedy "Vacation" and comedian Amy Schumer
and Bill Hader from raunchy comedy "Trainwreck."
Last year's awards show saw Zac Efron grab co-star Dave
Franco's crotch when the two accepted the award for best comedic
duo on stage, while Schumer shared a passionate kiss with model
Amber Rose.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy, Editing by Franklin Paul)