LOS ANGELES, March 4 Marvel's space caper,
"Guardians of the Galaxy", will take on weepy teen romance, "The
Fault in Our Stars", and raunchy bromance comedy, "Neighbors",
at the MTV Movie Awards this year, as each garnered seven
nominations in the irreverent annual youth-oriented awards
ceremony.
"Guardians," one of 2014's top-grossing films, scored
multiple nominations for leading man Chris Pratt in the
categories of best male performance, best shirtless performance,
best musical performance and best comedic performance.
"Fault," about two cancer-stricken teens falling in love,
landed nominations for its leading duo Shailene Woodley and
Ansel Elgort in the best female and male performance, best duo
and best kiss categories.
"Neighbors," a raucous frat comedy, also landed nods for
Dave Franco and Zac Efron in best duo, Efron and Seth Rogen in
the categories of best fight and best musical moment.
This year's Oscar best picture contenders face off once
again for MTV's top award of Movie of the Year, where "Boyhood,"
"Whiplash," "American Sniper" and "Selma" are up against
"Guardians," "Fault," "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay -Part 1" and
"Gone Girl."
The best picture Oscar-winner, dark showbiz satire
"Birdman," was notably missing from the race, and only scored
two nominations; Emma Stone, for best female performance, and
Edward Norton, versus Michael Keaton, for best fight.
The MTV Movie Awards ushers in the summer blockbuster movie
season, and is known for its more unconventional award
categories, such as Best Kiss, which includes an on-screen
lip-lock between James Franco and Seth Rogen in Sony's North
Korea spoof comedy, "The Interview."
Other irreverent categories include Best WTF Moment and Best
Scared-As-S**T Performance.
Fans vote for MTV Movie Award winners, who receive their
popcorn-shaped trophies at a ceremony in downtown Los Angeles.
This year, comedian Amy Schumer will host the event, which will
be televised live on MTV, a unit of Viacom Inc., on
Apr. 12.
Unlike the Oscars, which are voted by the film industry's
elite, the MTV Movie Awards draws on the network's young fan
base to pick favorites that often include big blockbusters
overlooked for industry awards.
"Guardians" only scored two Oscar nominations for visual
effects and makeup, and went home empty-handed.
Last year, "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" was named movie
of the year at the MTV Movie Awards, and scooped the top acting
honors over Oscar-winning "12 Years A Slave," highlighting the
ceremony's appeal to young fans.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)