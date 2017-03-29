LOS ANGELES, March 29 The accountancy firm
behind the biggest blunder in Oscar history is staying in the
picture.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said on
Wednesday it has decided to retain the services of
PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) despite a backstage envelope mix-up
that led to the wrong film being announced winner of the best
picture Oscar last month.
"After a thorough review, including an extensive
presentation of revised protocols and ambitious controls, the
Board has decided to continue working with PwC," Academy
President Cheryl Boone Isaacs wrote on Wednesday in a letter to
Academy members.
Isaacs added that the Academy had been "unsparing in our
assessment that the mistake made by representatives of the firm
was unacceptable."
The error led to musical "La La Land" being declared the
winner and its producers and cast celebrated and started
acceptance speeches on the stage before "Moonlight" was named
the real winner of the night's top prize.
PwC, which has overseen Oscar balloting for 83 years,
removed the two accountants responsible from further involvement
in the Academy Awards and carried out an investigation into
tightening up its procedures.
Starting next year, the Academy said PwC will place a third
accountant in the Oscars show control room, who will be able
immediately to notify the director should a mistake be made.
All accountants will also have to hand over their phones and
other electronic devices before going backstage, Isaacs said.
That decision followed news that one of the accountants
involved in the Feb. 26 blunder had been taking photos backstage
with celebrities and posting them on Twitter during the
ceremony.
(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Bill Rigby)