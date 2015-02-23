(Adds details, quotes and background)
LOS ANGELES Feb 22 Eddie Redmayne won his first
Oscar on Sunday for his break-out role as physicist Stephen
Hawking in the biographical movie "The Theory of Everything."
The British actor, 33, took home the Academy Award for best
actor for playing Hawking and the disabling complications of a
motor neuron disease, known as Lou Gehrig's disease or ALS, over
the course of 30 years.
The Oscar came as little surprise following Golden Globe,
SAG and British BAFTA trophies for his performance, which
catapulted Redmayne from a relative unknown in Hollywood to its
newest and most modest star.
"I am fully aware that I am a lucky, lucky man," Redmayne
said as he held the gold statuette on stage. "This belongs to
all of those people around the world battling ALS."
Redmayne spent seven months preparing to play Hawking,
mastering his physical decline into almost total paralysis as
well as his dry wit, mischievous glint and lady's man charm. He
met the author of "A Brief History of Time" just days before
filming began.
Hawking, now 72, gave his blessing to the film, even though
it is based on the memoir of first wife Jane who married the
young genius when he was given two years to live.
Before "The Theory of Everything," the freckle-faced
Redmayne was best known as an up-and-coming actor in movies such
as "My Week with Marilyn" and the musical "Les Miserables," in
which he played the rebellious young lover, Marius.
Educated among Britain's elite at Eton College and Cambridge
University, Redmayne made his professional acting debut in
London in 2002 at Shakespeare's Globe Theatre.
Eight years later he won Britain's top stage award, an
Olivier, for his role in the play "Red" and followed it with a
Tony award when the play transferred to Broadway.
Redmayne has also worked as a Burberry clothes model, and he
topped the 2015 list of GQ's magazine's 50 best-dressed British
men.
